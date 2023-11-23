November 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be very nice today with sunshine and a high of 50. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 30s. Saturday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle to upper 30s. Snow is likely from mid-morning through afternoon on Sunday. 1-2″ of snow is possible northwest of Toledo with 0-1″ possible south with some rain mixing in for some. The accumulation is expected on the grass with minimal travel impact expected at this time. Snow flurries are expected with some windy conditions on Monday. Highs will be near freezing. A snow shower or a few flurries are possible on Tuesday with highs near 30. A slow warm up begins late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.