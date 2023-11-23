13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

November 23rd Weather Forecast

Sunny & Mild Today, Sunday Snow, Turning Cold
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be very nice today with sunshine and a high of 50. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 30s. Saturday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the middle to upper 30s. Snow is likely from mid-morning through afternoon on Sunday. 1-2″ of snow is possible northwest of Toledo with 0-1″ possible south with some rain mixing in for some. The accumulation is expected on the grass with minimal travel impact expected at this time. Snow flurries are expected with some windy conditions on Monday. Highs will be near freezing. A snow shower or a few flurries are possible on Tuesday with highs near 30. A slow warm up begins late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner

Latest News

Thanksgiving Day Weather Forecast
11/22/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/22/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/22/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/22/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
11/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/22/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast