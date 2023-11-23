One injured in shooting on Tecumseh Street Wednesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting call Wednesday night on Tecumseh Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. According to officials on the scene, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Tecumseh Street.

Police also found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree on the scene.

At this time, police were unable to give details about a possible suspect.

There was a large police presence on Tecumseh Street Wednesday. (WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.