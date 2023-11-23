13abc Marketplace
Oregon man competes in Turkey Trot after devastating accident

The Turkey Trot 5K is a Thanksgiving tradition, but for one Oregon man and his family, it's more than just a race; it's the next step of recovery.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Turkey Trot 5K is a Thanksgiving tradition, but for one Oregon man and his family, it’s more than just a race -- it’s the next step of recovery.

Jeff Smith used to run the Turkey Trot, among other races, every year.

“I’ve done ... full marathons, half marathons, 5ks, iron mans,” Smith said.

Everything changed in 2022, when Smith was run over by a truck while riding his bike.

“A gentleman ... drifted over and ran me over from behind,” Smith said. “[I] broke all my ribs on the left side... broke my pelvis, broke my back in a number of places.”

He spent more than six weeks in a coma.

“It was the most horrible thing experience of my life,” his wife, Debbie Smith, said. “They told me they only gave him a... 10% chance at survival.”

He had to learn how to walk, talk and even swallow all over again.

“So many ups and downs. I can’t even explain what it was like to look at him and watch him go through that,” his wife said.

Twenty-eight titanium screws and six rods later, he was back on his feet. Now, he’s heading back to the Turkey Trot, only this time he’s walking instead of running.

“It is somewhat disappointing that I can’t run like I used to,” Jeff Smith said. “[But] I’m doing it no matter what.”

He’s still as competitive as ever, setting a goal to get under 15 minutes per mile during the race.

13 Action News caught up with him after he crossed the finish line.

“It was awesome. I really had a good time today. I got my fastest mile since the accident: 13:45 I think it was,” Smith said. “I’m very happy with today.”

Though he could be bitter about what he’s lost, Smith says he’s learned to let it go. Now, he’s just grateful for what he has.

“I’m thankful to be alive. I mean, honestly. That sounds kind of corny, but that’s what it is,” Smith said. “I’m thankful to be here to celebrate with you and everyone else.”

