Thousands join Dave’s Turkey Chase to benefit Cherry Street Mission

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thanksgiving is a day to reflect on all the things we have to be grateful for, and what better way to show your appreciation than to give back to those who might be struggling?

Thousands of people woke up early Thanksgiving morning to take part of Dave’s Turkey Chase in downtown Toledo benefiting the Cherry Street Mission.

“It does help a considerable amount for what we’re going through right now because we are experiencing the same type of inflation everyone else is,” said Ann Ebbert, CEO and President of the Cherry Street Mission. “Last year to this year, we are still seeing that increase in need so people who were just hanging on before just continue to drop off.”

It isn’t just the cost of food that is effecting them. The men’s shelter at Cherry Street is currently at max capacity and the rate of donations is down.

“Just like for your home, groceries keep getting higher and higher, gas keeps getting higher and higher, and same thing here -- just on a 300 person scale.”

Ebbert says the mission truly relies on their volunteers. They only have 75 employees but the doors stay open because of the generosity of more than 2,000 volunteers giving their time to help those in need.

“They come down just to offer their time to recognize that they have things that other people don’t and it’s part of their tradition that they offer to their community,” said Ebbert. “Cherry Street could not do the things that we do without the volunteers we have, not just on Thanksgiving but on every single day of the year.”

During this holiday season, Cherry Street is encouraging donations of winter clothing like hats, gloves, coats and scarves.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.