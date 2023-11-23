PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - ‘Tis the season to shop small.

That is the hand-written message on the sign outside Meghan Spagnoli-Thomas’ local business, Storm and Sky Shoppe, ahead of Small Business Saturday.

She opened her business in Perrysburg’s Levis Commons in October, moving from her previous location on Monroe Street in Toledo.

“Every time I see that people come in and purchase something with us, like we do a little happy dance,” Spagnoli-Thomas said.

According to a new American Express survey of small business owners, 55% anticipate Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, will make a significant contribution to their overall holiday sales this year.

Spagnoli-Thomas said her customers, whether they shop on Small Business Saturday or any other day, are supporting both her family and her dream.

“This especially was a huge leap of faith. I’m a former teacher so I’m learning about all of these things,” Spagnoli-Thomas said about starting her business.

She stocks her shelves with products from small businesses from across the country, supporting entrepreneurs also pursuing their dreams.

Madison Geroski is the owner of Madison Paul, a store just around the corner from Storm and Sky in Levis Commons. She also opened Merry, a seasonal pop-up in the shopping center.

Like Spagnoli-Thomas, Geroski’s store supports small businesses by selling their products. She said local businesses do not have the same connections as nationally recognized brands.

“A lot of these businesses can’t sell on Amazon or to big box retailers so this is really their opportunity to get in the door and have people have access to their product,” Geroski said.

She said she finds local businesses online, and takes referrals from customers and co-workers to stock her store with unique gifts. She researches each business and product and keeps a binder of suggestions behind her register.

Geroksi said by supporting her business, you are supporting many other entrepreneurs who make their own products.

“When you support a small business like Madison Paul and Merry, not only are you supporting these businesses, but you’re helping me also bring in more of the product from those people that are so passionate about the product they create themselves,” Geroski said, calling it a ripple-effect.

She selects products that are personalized for all different occasions, from teacher appreciation gifts to personalized cards for nail-techs.

“I wanted to create a place where you can find gifts for all different people in your lives,” Paul said.

On Saturday and Sunday, Madison Paul and Merry are having a 15% off a $100 purchase online and in-store.

Storm and Sky is having a Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sale of 20% off the entire store.

