Toledo family remembers murder victim on their first Thanksgiving without him

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo family gathered for their first Thanksgiving since the murder of Antonio Gilmer, who was shot and killed in August.

A family member who wants to remain anonymous is speaking out for the first time.

“This hurts so much,” the family member tells 13 Action News.

Thanksgiving was one of Antonio Gilmer’s favorite holidays.

A family member shared a funny Thanksgiving story

“He was known for dropping a little bit of everybody’s turkey. He would deep fry them to the heart. I stopped him actually from deep frying ours one year, ‘cause when I tell you he did a number on that turkey. I mean the wings were crispy and everything.”

The 47-year-old man was shot and killed near the intersection of Smead and Ferwood. Police were notified by a shot spotter alert and a 911 call from someone passing by. The autopsy revealed he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

“My nephew called and said his dad had been shot. I was just thinking to myself, like who? why? Shot where? I was praying that he would get up but he never did.”

Antonio was a die hard 49ers football fan and a dedicated father.

“He was a proud father. He was just caring caring, and just loved life. He was like a son, because I helped raise him. He meant a lot to me. My heart is not the same. My world is not the same. This really did a lot to our family.”

She’s hoping that someone will tell police what happened to him, so his family can find some sense of peace.

“He, she, whoever they’re still out here walking the streets. I feel like as long as they’re out there nobody is safe because if you can do this once who’s to say, you can’t do it again.”

Antonio Gilmer’s family is holding on to memories and their faith that justice will be served.

“So this Thanksgiving and Christmas it’s going to be real tough on us, but we gone pull through. We’re going to pull through because we’re strong family.”

