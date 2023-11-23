TPD: Woman runs car into victim, sending her over the hood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she intentionally hit someone with her car.

Lynaysa Willis, 23, of Toledo, is facing a Felonious Assault charge. A police affidavit alleges she threatened to shoot a victim then threatened to hit her with a car on Nov. 12. That’s when she allegedly ran into the victim with her Chevy Malibu, sending her over the hood of the vehicle.

Police say the victim suffered pain and contusions to her legs.

The charge was filed on Tuesday and Willis was arrested Wednesday, court records show. She’s due back in court in the coming days.

