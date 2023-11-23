13abc Marketplace
Two organizations unite, give thanks in Findlay

CedarCreek Church and City Mission, a homeless shelter, prepared and fed over 1,000 people on Thanksgiving.
By JD Pooley
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two well-known organizations formed a new partnership this holiday season in Findlay.

CedarCreek Church and City Mission, a homeless shelter, both located in Findlay, prepared and fed over 1,000 people on Thanksgiving.

Hundreds of pounds of turkey and mashed potatoes were being prepped inside the kitchen of city mission, while Larry Braden, who’s homeless and living at the shelter, waited for the Thanksgiving feast.

“I’ve been homeless for quite a while and everything else, I’ve been having problems, with financial problems and stuff, I’ve been trying to find work,” Braden said.

Braden, who said he has fallen into hard times, recently found shelter at City Mission.

“I mean at least I have a roof over my head, a clean shower and everything else, and clean bedding and everything else, good warm bed and everything else, good warm food too, so that’s another good thing,” Braden added.

There was plenty of warm food to go around thanks to a new partnership between City Mission and CedarCreek Church.

“Unfortunately, we’re in a renovation process right now, in the building, so we also needed to find a partner that could fulfill that tradition this year,” Chris Baney, with CedarCreek Church said.

Church members didn’t have to look far for a partnership.

“Well, it’s incredible for every person to know that they can get a hot meal in this community at Thanksgiving,” Baney said. “And that’s so critical, because often times some people don’t have the same ability to that. With us, we knew finding a partner that can produce a hot meal was critical, we found the City Mission and that has been a real gift for us.”

Tiffany McMaster was one of over 50 volunteers with the church.

“This is beautiful, we love to serve the community, I love to you know, give back, volunteer my time,” McMaster said.

“Today is the day about giving, today is the day about loving, today is the day about helping each other out, smiling, laughter, you know just coming together as a community, as family,” McMaster said while dishing out trays of stuffing to go along with the turkey.

That community and family is something Kathryn Bausman strives for at the shelter, where she serves as the executive director.

“When they said ‘hey, what are you guys doing for Thanksgiving?’ and we said, ‘we’re serving Thanksgiving dinner,’ and they said, ‘can we be a part of that? Can we help increase the number of people that know about it, increase the number of people that can take advantage of that, through adding additional volunteers, adding additional food?’ And we’re like, that’s amazing because everybody in Findlay and Hancock County should have the opportunity for a hot Thanksgiving meal,” Bausman said. “Everybody gets a meal that’s cooked like mama used to make.”

