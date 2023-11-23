Victim recounts being pulled over by Toledo woman accused of impersonating cop

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who police say was pulled over by someone accused of pretending to be a cop is calling the situation dangerous and chaotic.

According to Toledo Police, Vita Bennett, 47, of Toledo, chased Jessica Siler in a black Crown Victoria with sirens and lights on, pretending to be an officer. Siler called 911 while the woman was following her.

“They swerved at me, and immediately when that happened, I heard the police siren sounds... repeatedly,” said Siler.

It all started on I-75NB on Nov. 17. Siler says she was trying to get over to take the Ottawa River Road exit.

“I threw my blinker on, that black car close that gap so fast.”

She said the driver chased her.

“The whole car chase off the expressway is (siren sounds) for the whole time. These are playing in the background, she is hitting these buttons like it’s her job.”

She tells Action News she pulled into an area business and stayed in her car.

“She gets out of the car and starts telling me, ‘ma’am, get out of the vehicle, get out the vehicle, ma’am, ma’am, get out of the vehicle, well no step out of the vehicle.’”

Police arrived, tested the siren on the car and questioned Bennett.

“I was able to get to her stuff and try it and all of it worked. So, I’m going to be arresting her,” Siler recounted the officers saying.

“I was like, heck yeah dude,” said Siler.

Siler says she doesn’t know Bennett.

13 Action News called Bennett but she did not answer. She’s facing an Impersonation of an Officer charge, a first-degree misdemeanor. She’s due back in court on Dec. 18.

