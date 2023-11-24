13abc Marketplace
11/24: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Chilly Border Battle; light snow north, rain south Sunday
A chilly edition of The Game tomorrow, followed by light snow for northern counties Sunday. Dan Smith has your weekend forecast and beyond.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST
After a sunny and temperate Thanksgiving, we’ve rolled into a cooler Black Friday ahead of The Game tomorrow. Whether you’re heading to Ann Arbor or tailgating closer to home, highs will remain chilly in the mid to upper-30s under mostly cloudy skies and fairly light wind. Sunday will deliver light snow along/north of the state line (close to an inch), with southern counties more likely to see rain. A breeze will kick up for the first half of the final week of November, with some flurry chances for good measure.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

