11/24: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Chilly Border Battle; light snow north, rain south Sunday
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a sunny and temperate Thanksgiving, we’ve rolled into a cooler Black Friday ahead of The Game tomorrow. Whether you’re heading to Ann Arbor or tailgating closer to home, highs will remain chilly in the mid to upper-30s under mostly cloudy skies and fairly light wind. Sunday will deliver light snow along/north of the state line (close to an inch), with southern counties more likely to see rain. A breeze will kick up for the first half of the final week of November, with some flurry chances for good measure.
