11/24: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

After a sunny and temperate Thanksgiving, we’ve rolled into a cooler Black Friday ahead of The Game tomorrow. Whether you’re heading to Ann Arbor or tailgating closer to home, highs will remain chilly in the mid to upper-30s under mostly cloudy skies and fairly light wind. Sunday will deliver light snow along/north of the state line (close to an inch), with southern counties more likely to see rain. A breeze will kick up for the first half of the final week of November, with some flurry chances for good measure.

