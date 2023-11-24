11/24: Erin’s Black Friday Forecast

Heading out to the shops? Look forward to mostly sunny skies, but consider dressing extra warm with wind chills in the 20s due to a nice breeze from the North. Air temperatures hit the upper 30s. Things are shaping up chilly but dry for the OSU/Michigan game on Saturday - make sure to keep the layers handy with temperatures in the upper 30s.

We are still tracking a rain/snow mix for Sunday, but the line between snow and rain has tracked a bit more south. Areas in the north and west portions of the region can expect snow from a dusting up to an inch, sticking to the rooftops and grass. Travel impact remains low, but do prepare for wet roads as well as some slush.

