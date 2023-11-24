Cherry Street Mission Ministries serving free restaurant-style Thanksgiving meals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a festive and full day at Cherry Street Mission Ministries on Thanksgiving. The organization hosted breakfast, lunch and dinner for the community on Thursday.

The mission planned to serve an additional 100 guests on top of the 250 people they serve on an average day.

“Typically we serve around 250 individuals who are using our services at Cherry Street, but today we are open to the community,” said Ann Ebbert, the Cherry Street Mission Ministries CEO.

The Real Seafood Company restaurant donated food for the event. Plates were full with turkey, pumpkin pie and other Thanksgiving staples.

“It’s like going to a restaurant today, where we have volunteers, probably two dozen volunteers, in serving tableside for all the guests today,” Ebbert said during Thanksgiving lunch.

On a typical day, meals at Cherry Street Mission Ministries are served cafeteria-style. On Thanksgiving, visitors selected what offerings they wanted from a printed-out menu and volunteers served it right to their table.

“It’s an honor to join so many volunteers on Thanksgiving here at Cherry Street to serve the guests and deliver a special meal at a special day,” said Matt Schroder, one of the volunteers working Thanksgiving Day.

Lunch is usually served by five volunteers. Today, over two dozen volunteers came together to create a holiday experience for their guests.

Cherry Street Mission Ministries volunteers work year-round.

“There’s volunteers here every day, 365 days a year and so the need is great today, but it’s great every day,” Schroder said.

The mission provides meals, shelter and addresses community needs. The organization is focusing on collecting winter clothing as the weather gets colder.

“We’re just starting into winter weather right now and our men’s facility is full to capacity, so you can only imagine how many winter gloves and winter coats and boots that people need,” Ebbert said.

To get involved at Cherry Street Mission Ministries and find out more about donating clothes, volunteering and more, you can visit the organization’s website.

