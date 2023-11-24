13abc Marketplace
Dolly Parton kicks off Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign with dazzling halftime show

Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and...
Dolly Parton performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on Nov. 23.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) - Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving Day with her halftime performance as a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader.

The 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performed four songs during a halftime concert at AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys took on the Washington Commanders.

She was also joined by the Cowboys’ team cheerleaders.

Parton helped kick off the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign with her performance.

“There are so many people who need our help this holiday season and I am honored to shine a light on all the wonderful services the Salvation Army provides to help our neighbors in need,” Parton said.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind, according to organizers.

Representatives said the Salvation Army and the Cowboys have helped raise more than $3 billion for the campaign since teaming up in 1997.

“We are honored to kick off the campaign with an incredible performance from the iconic Dolly Parton and we hope the performance inspires those tuning in across the country to open their hearts and to give generously to those Red Kettles,” said Charlotte Jones, with the Cowboys.

More information on how to support the Salvation Army’s campaign is available online.

