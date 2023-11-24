Free disposal day to be held at Hoffman Landfill Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A free disposal day will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hoffman Landfill.

According to a press release from the City of Toledo, residents may bring a truck or trailer of bulk solid waste to the Hoffman Landfill for free disposal.

Items that may be disposed of include, excess trash, furniture, carpeting, mattresses, wood waste and scrap metal.

