‘Happy Gas Giving,’ gives away free gas in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Cars were wrapped around the block in Fostoria for ‘Happy Gas Giving,’ a gas giveaway Friday morning made possible with donations through Fostoria Church of God.

“Well, we like to say that we are in the blessing business, and business is good,” pastor Dan Lucien said prior to the start of the event.

The church raised $2,800.00, enough to fill 140 vehicles with $20.00 worth of fuel.

“This is the heart of our church, this is the heart of Christ, just to give back,” pastor Oyama Bishop said while pumping gas. Around 40 volunteers from the church directed vehicles into the gas station and pumped the fuel.

Krista Clouse was second in line, with her daughter, for the gas giveaway.

“Incredibly hard, especially since the pandemic, to get regular work, we’re in a tough spot right now, it’s just incredibly kind and generous,” Clouse said.

Pastor Lucien said this is the first year the church as hosted a gas giveaway. He said in the past the church as given away food.

“To help people move around, maybe you want to get that Black Friday deal, and maybe you want to go over and visit a relative or something, head out of town to visit somebody, we just want to be of assistance,” Lucien said.

Kenny Wheeler, who lives in Fostoria, was pulling away from the pumps after receiving the free gas.

“Oh, it’s gonna help a lot, gonna help a lot, with these gas prices, now a days, with the way things are, and the economy, oh yeah, its gonna help out a lot,” Wheeler said.

