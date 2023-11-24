13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

‘Happy Gas Giving,’ gives away free gas in Fostoria

Cars were wrapped around the block in Fostoria for ‘Happy Gas Giving,’ a gas giveaway Friday morning.
By JD Pooley
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Cars were wrapped around the block in Fostoria for ‘Happy Gas Giving,’ a gas giveaway Friday morning made possible with donations through Fostoria Church of God.

“Well, we like to say that we are in the blessing business, and business is good,” pastor Dan Lucien said prior to the start of the event.

The church raised $2,800.00, enough to fill 140 vehicles with $20.00 worth of fuel.

“This is the heart of our church, this is the heart of Christ, just to give back,” pastor Oyama Bishop said while pumping gas. Around 40 volunteers from the church directed vehicles into the gas station and pumped the fuel.

Krista Clouse was second in line, with her daughter, for the gas giveaway.

“Incredibly hard, especially since the pandemic, to get regular work, we’re in a tough spot right now, it’s just incredibly kind and generous,” Clouse said.

Pastor Lucien said this is the first year the church as hosted a gas giveaway. He said in the past the church as given away food.

“To help people move around, maybe you want to get that Black Friday deal, and maybe you want to go over and visit a relative or something, head out of town to visit somebody, we just want to be of assistance,” Lucien said.

Kenny Wheeler, who lives in Fostoria, was pulling away from the pumps after receiving the free gas.

“Oh, it’s gonna help a lot, gonna help a lot, with these gas prices, now a days, with the way things are, and the economy, oh yeah, its gonna help out a lot,” Wheeler said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car

Latest News

Cars were wrapped around the block in Fostoria for ‘Happy Gas Giving,’ a gas giveaway Friday...
‘Happy Gas Giving,’ gives away free gas in Fostoria
The inaugural Rally of the Rivals was held at Fleetwood Tap Room Friday.
Rally of the Rivals ahead of Ohio State vs. Michigan game
FILE - Supporters of Issue 1 attend a rally for the Right to Reproductive Freedom amendment...
Ohio voters just passed abortion protections. When and how they take effect is before the courts
Jesus De La Rosa, 34, of Toledo, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2023, for Unlawful Sexual Conduct...
Toledo man arrested for alleged sex crimes against child