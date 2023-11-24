Peacock Café bringing community members together through jazz

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is once again establishing itself as a go-to place for jazz music -- even on Thanksgiving. It’s all part of the Jazz Collective featuring local, regional and national jazz musicians.

Thanksgiving is all about coming together and celebrating one another, and that was surely shared Thursday night at the Peacock Café.

“We do this where we can enjoy one another, the music, the audience, the musicians -- everybody can come together collectively.” said Andre Wright, a local musician.

Every Thursday night, the Peacock Café on Monroe Street is filled with the sound of jazz.

“It’s very important to keep the music alive. The music is not gonna die. This is a historic thing that we’re doing. The music has been around for a long time so it’s like the matriarch of life.” said Wright.

The Jazz Collective is just that -- a collective of local, regional and national jazz artists.

“It’s kind of hard to predict the future of what’s gonna really catch on and what’s gonna happen, but I think it has a lot to do more with the spirit of the music, of the freeness of it.” said Gene Parker, a local musician.

Parker is a Toledo native and has been playing jazz for more than 50 years.

“Everybody takes something different. It’s kind of like an abstract painting,” said Parker. “People look at it and everybody sees something different. So everybody here tonight will hear something different. And when I play and my intentions, really don’t make any difference. They’re going to run it through their filters and when they get home, they’ve heard something completely different than anybody else has, but hopefully it made them happy.”

That goes for those both young and old.

“It has to spread. It’s a gift. You have to give the gift. You keep giving this gift, all of this music, all of this art.” said Michael L. Hayes.

Hayes is a regular at the Peacock Café. Even on Thanksgiving, he came down to support his fellow musical artists.

“This is my family, too. All these guys I’ve played with all these years, they’re my family. The audience is my family. We’re all one family. It’s just a big extended family.” said Hayes.

The Jazz Collective happens every Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Peacock Café on Monroe Street.

