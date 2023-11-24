Rally of the Rivals gets fans excited for Ohio State vs. Michigan game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Football fans across the country are getting ready for one of the biggest rivalries in college football, The Game.

The border battle between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines kicks off Saturday at noon. One Toledo establishment is helping to hype fans up for the game. Fans from both teams came out to show their colors.

“Go bucks! Go blue!”

Buckeye and Wolverine fans gathered in downtown Toledo Friday evening to get excited for the big game and hash out some rivalries.

“Ohio State is better than Michigan,” Zachary Sifuentes, a Rally of the Rivals attendee said.

This is the first Rally of the Rivals, happening in Hensville and Fleetwood’s Tap Room with live music, inflatables, a puppy bowl, and even celebrity guests like the Big Nut.

“O-H! I-O!” one fan yelled.

The event was a chance for Buckeye and Wolverine fans to come together and celebrate the history of the state rivalries.

The idea came from a split house. Dean and Dave Ball are the brains behind this event.

“Actually, we both are Big 10 fans and we vote on, we want both teams to win all year as they did this year, but tomorrow, sorry Dave, go blue,” Dean Ball said.

They weren’t the only family members getting fired up.

“Michigan is terrible, for sure,” Alexa Gragg said.

“Ohio is terrible,” Sofia Sifuentes, Gragg’s cousin said.

“They would say the older brother is the smarter one, I don’t agree,” an Ohio State fan said about his brother, a Michigan fan.

Aside from the unfriendliness one day a year, today is all about coming together before some relationships are torn apart.

“The concept really is to celebrate this rivalry. You go to the games and the Buckeye and Michigan fans get along, and they may harass each other, but it’s really to just celebrate this great connection to this great game,” Dave Ball said.

Organizers hope to have the Rally of the Rivals every year on the Friday before the big game. Kickoff is set for noon Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

