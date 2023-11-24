Robbers make off with thousands in Toledo safe-cracking case, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a break-in at a Toledo supermarket where robbers got away with thousands in cash and security equipment in a safe-cracking case.

Police records say employees at the Save-A-Lot in the 1700 block of Airport Highway called police Thursday morning to report a break-in. Police say the robbers broke into the Save-a-Lot office, cut into a safe to steal cash, and stole the security DVR. Officials estimate about $4,000 in losses.

Officials collected evidence and opened an investigation which is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

