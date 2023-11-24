13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Robbers make off with thousands in Toledo safe-cracking case, police say

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a break-in at a Toledo supermarket where robbers got away with thousands in cash and security equipment in a safe-cracking case.

Police records say employees at the Save-A-Lot in the 1700 block of Airport Highway called police Thursday morning to report a break-in. Police say the robbers broke into the Save-a-Lot office, cut into a safe to steal cash, and stole the security DVR. Officials estimate about $4,000 in losses.

Officials collected evidence and opened an investigation which is ongoing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
The driver, 25-year-old Thomas Turney, died at the hospital.
Man killed in crash after taking off from police with kids in car
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say

Latest News

US-23 crash on Nov. 24, 2023
Crash causes slowdowns on US-23 Friday afternoon
(Source: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
Sheriff: Teen leads authorities on chase, deputy shoots at vehicle
A chilly edition of The Game tomorrow, followed by light snow for northern counties Sunday. Dan...
11/24: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Detectives confirmed Friday morning that Jorenzo Phillips, 19, is dead but didn’t immediately...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead