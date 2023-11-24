Sheriff: Teen leads authorities on chase, deputy shoots at vehicle

MACON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A teenager was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly leading police on a chase that led to a deputy firing shots at the vehicle.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old from Macon Township was speeding and driving recklessly while heading east on M-50 just after 10:30 p.m. A deputy tried to pull the teen over but they allegedly fled. Police say they turned off their headlights and continued to drive recklessly.

Authorities put out stop sticks near Holloway Road and Britton Highway, but the driver avoided them and turned off their headlights again, police said. That’s when the teen left the roadway and allegedly drove directly at an assisting deputy, who then fired two shots at the vehicle. The shots hit the vehicle and not the teen. Police said the deputy feared for their life in the incident.

The police chase continued into Monroe County where the driver stopped and authorities took him into custody. The deputy who fired their gun is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. 13abc does not name minors accused of crimes unless the courts certify them as adults.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.