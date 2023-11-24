13abc Marketplace
Toledo man arrested for alleged sex crimes against child

Jesus De La Rosa, 34, of Toledo, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2023, for Unlawful Sexual Conduct...
Jesus De La Rosa, 34, of Toledo, was arrested on Nov. 23, 2023, for Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a third-degree felony.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested Thursday for alleged sex crimes against a child.

Court records show Jesus De La Rosa, 34, of Toledo, was arrested Thursday for Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a third-degree felony. The police affidavit alleges he committed a sex crime against a 13-year-old in her bedroom on Nov. 23.

He’s due back in court for his arraignment in the coming days.

