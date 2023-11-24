Toledo man arrested for alleged sex crimes against child

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested Thursday for alleged sex crimes against a child.

Court records show Jesus De La Rosa, 34, of Toledo, was arrested Thursday for Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a third-degree felony. The police affidavit alleges he committed a sex crime against a 13-year-old in her bedroom on Nov. 23.

He’s due back in court for his arraignment in the coming days.

