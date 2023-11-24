13abc Marketplace
Troopers wrangle runaway bull caught roaming on interstate

Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull on Interstate 17 outside of Phoenix. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Troopers in Arizona got an unusual call early Friday morning.

KPHO reports that Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull at about 1 a.m. on Interstate 17.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras caught video of the bull roaming around I-17 near Jomax Road.

Troopers said the animal found a gap in a cattle enclosure off a stretch of the interstate and quickly made an escape.

Luckily, after a brief chase, the bull was wrangled and returned to its cattle enclosure.

“He was just standing in the HOV lane staring at me. I had my sirens going, but I could not scare him off the roadway,” Sgt. Kevin Watt said. “He seemed like he wanted to take me on.”

Troopers said they were able to fix the gap in the enclosure, ensuring there weren’t strays looking to bolt too.

No drivers or troopers were injured. However, the cattle owner remains a mystery, as well as why the cattle were so close to the freeway.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

