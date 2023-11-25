13abc Marketplace
11/24: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and frigid with lows in the low 20s. SATURDAY: Whether you’re heading to Ann Arbor or tailgating closer to home, highs will be chilly in the upper-30s under mostly cloudy skies, but the winds will be fairly light. SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s. SUNDAY: Steady rain and/or snow arrives during the mid-morning hours and continues through the afternoon. Mostly snow is expected north of the Maumee River and up to 1″ is possible in spots north of the state line. To the southeast, most of the precipitation will be rain. In between, including the Toledo area, a dusting of snow is possible, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. Then, a few lingering snow showers for Sunday night, and falling temps could make some surfaces slick. EXTENDED: A breeze will kick up for the first half of the final week of November, with some snow showers and flurries possible on Monday and Tuesday with an additional dusting possible. Highs both days in the low to mid-30s, but wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. Mostly cloudy for the rest of the week with temps gradually warming back into the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

