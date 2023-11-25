11/25: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

After a chilly edition of The Game, an inch or less of wet snowflakes is expected north and west of the Maumee River (and about 1/4″ of cold rain for everyone else). We’ll then start the week on the breezy and chilly side, with highs near freezing and 30mph gusts making it feel subfreezing all day. Flurries and a few brief snow showers are possible through the week, save for Friday when it’s warm enough to rain again (in the mid-40s).

