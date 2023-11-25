13abc Marketplace
11/25: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Snow NW, rain SE Sunday; early week cold wind
An inch of slushy snow northwest of Toledo tomorrow, and a cold rain on tap for everyone else. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
After a chilly edition of The Game, an inch or less of wet snowflakes is expected north and west of the Maumee River (and about 1/4″ of cold rain for everyone else). We’ll then start the week on the breezy and chilly side, with highs near freezing and 30mph gusts making it feel subfreezing all day. Flurries and a few brief snow showers are possible through the week, save for Friday when it’s warm enough to rain again (in the mid-40s).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

