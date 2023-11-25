11/25: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Temperatures today remain chilly, struggling to hit the 40s with ample cloud cover. Winds won’t play too much of a factor in making things feel extra unpleasant, but do bundle up in you’re heading up to Ann Arbor for the big game! The rain/snow mix forecast for tomorrow remains consistent this morning with the Maumee River being the general divider between the rain and the snow, with areas along the river seeing more of the mix. The timeline is mid-morning through evening, and the areas receiving snow could receive up to 1″. On the other side of this weathermaker are much colder temperatures and blustery conditions, making for a freezing week ahead with some flurries in the forecast as well. Prepare for potentially slick road conditions on the Monday morning commute.

