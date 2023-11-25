Black Friday shoppers, store owners trying new strategies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Black Friday shopping is looking different compared to previous years. Shoppers and store owners alike say they are trying new strategies, and not necessarily going for the doorbuster deals.

“Instead of having doorbusters and having people kinda going crazy earlier in the morning and then having a lull, we’ve kinda been able to spread out our deals throughout the day,” said Moose Eltatawy, the owner of Sole Status, a streetwear and sneaker store in Franklin Park Mall.

The store posted new sales, giveaways and contests on their social media to engage with followers.

“We decided to have a little bit of a different approach this year and we think it’s working out real great,” said Regan VanderPol, Sole Status’ social media manager.

Eltatawy said he’s noticed different shopping patterns in the last few years.

“Sometimes even right after Thanksgiving, you just would shop all night,” Eltatawy said. “I think covid changed a lot of that. So people are shopping online a lot more.”

He said his store offered a variety of in-store and online deals to meet customers where they are at.

The Franklin Park Mall was full with shoppers looking for good deals on Black Friday.

Sam Stuart, a mall regular, said he doesn’t consider himself a big Black Friday Shopper. He came to the mall to find a good deal on new shoes.

He said he was surprised by the large crowds.

“It’s packed today,” Stuart said. “I’m not used to it being this packed.”

Local stores in Toledo said they had a good turnout on Black Friday too.

Megan Aherne, an employee at Handmade Toledo, described the store as an “Etsy but in real life.” The store sells items from over 200 local artists.

Aherne said that on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and any other day of the year, shoppers should consider buying local.

“When you’re shopping local you’re supporting your neighbors, you’re supporting your local economy and that’s crucial,” Aherne said.

Even though holiday shopping trends are changing, some stores are riding the wave and trying out something new.

Eltatawy said Sole Status has never had a bad Black Friday, and he is thankful for the community support and engagement with the store’s different approach this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.