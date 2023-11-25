13abc Marketplace
Dave White White Chevrolet Football Friday - November 24th, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the season finale edition of Dave White White Chevrolet Football Friday. Ohio high school teams were playing in the state semifinals.

Find out if Central Catholic, Liberty Center, or Patrick Henry advanced to the state championship in Canton.

Host Justin Feldkamp previews Whiteford’s Division 8 MHSAA state championship game Saturday against Ubly. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta, the three best plays of the season.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

HS FOOTBALL

Central Catholic vs. Chardon

Liberty Center vs. Valley View

Marion Local vs. Patrick Henry

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Toledo at Central Michigan

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Toledo vs. SMU

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Toledo vs. Indiana State

Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky

HOCKEY

Kalamazoo at Toledo

Northern Michigan at BGSU

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellevue at Perrysburg

Van Buren at Toledo Christian

