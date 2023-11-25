Dave White White Chevrolet Football Friday - November 24th, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s the season finale edition of Dave White White Chevrolet Football Friday. Ohio high school teams were playing in the state semifinals.
Find out if Central Catholic, Liberty Center, or Patrick Henry advanced to the state championship in Canton.
Host Justin Feldkamp previews Whiteford’s Division 8 MHSAA state championship game Saturday against Ubly. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the Ultimate Trifecta, the three best plays of the season.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
HS FOOTBALL
Central Catholic vs. Chardon
Liberty Center vs. Valley View
Marion Local vs. Patrick Henry
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Toledo at Central Michigan
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Toledo vs. SMU
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Toledo vs. Indiana State
Bowling Green vs. Western Kentucky
HOCKEY
Kalamazoo at Toledo
Northern Michigan at BGSU
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue at Perrysburg
Van Buren at Toledo Christian
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.