OSU Marching Band perform in Rossford

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) -24 hours before the big game and Northwest Ohio is getting amped up. Thousands of Buckeye fans came out to hear the sounds of the OSU Marching Band tonight.

There was a sea of people wearing red in the crowd all in the name of good music, education, and in their words beating that team up North.

The Ohio State Marching Band made a roaring sound in Rossford today like Diane Gannon used to do it. Diane Gannon the President of OSU Alumni Club of Wood County said, “I was a member of the marching band in 1977 to 80 and I moved to Perrysburg and I met a gentleman said “I heard you were in the band in 1980 and I want you to help me with- bring them to the Toledo area.”

Gannon helps the OSU Marching Band to perform in Wood and Lucas county every four years. All proceeds go to a scholarship for Wood County kids to attend OSU. Rossford High School and local vendors helped the cause.

For the last 44 years Gannon has brought Buckeye pride to Northwest Ohio while helping those get a degree. Gannon said, “As a student at Ohio State and a professional in the field that I studied we want to have students have the same opportunities that we have.”

Tonight’s concert was sold out…2,000 people strong. Spirits were high as the OSU Marching Band its famous “Buckeye Battle cry” showing off their spirit for tomorrow’s game.

“OH..IO!”

The band will be resting here in Ohio gearing up for the big game tomorrow.

