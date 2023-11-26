11/26: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

The rain/snow mix swings in late morning. Those in SE Michigan, particularly Hillsdale, could see snow totals that exceed an inch. Around Lucas County and counties along the Maumee River, expect a dusting of snow and mainly wet slush. Accumulation on the grass and rooftops could total to an inch. Those southeast of the Maumee will see primarily rain. It’ll feel like the low 30s with added winds. Overnight into Monday, do expect some slick spots out on the roads with subfreezing temperatures. Gusts up to 40 mph will make it feel well below freezing on Monday and Tuesday with wind chills in the teens, and some light flurries cannot be ruled out.

