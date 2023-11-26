13abc Marketplace
3 minors arrested after a police chase in Monroe Township

Police Chase Graphic(WTVG / MGN)
By Alivia Hartpence
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
MONROE, MI (WTVG) - 3 minors, one 16-year-old, and two 17-year-olds, were arrested in a police chase that took began in Monroe Township says the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that two of the minors were seen looking into cars in the Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Superstore parking lot around 1:27 a.m. After a deputy from the MCSO arrived at the scene a white Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT was seen leaving the business, leading to a police pursuit after the vehicle failed to pull over, says the MCSO.

The MCSO says that they lost sight of the car as it went west of Douglas Road in Ida Township. Officials say that a few minutes later, police found the car northbound on US-23 exiting at M-50 Tecumseh St before crashing at the ramp and fleeing on foot.

The 3 minors then fled to a local apartment complex before being approached, fleeing again, and then being caught on foot says the MCSO. Officials say that the Jeep Grand Cherokee that they were driving had been recently stolen from Port Huron Michigan.

The three minors are now being held at the Monroe County Youth Center on multiple charges according to Officials.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7738.

