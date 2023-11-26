13abc Marketplace
One person shot in Toledo Sunday morning, police say

Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.(wtvg)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Toledo Police Department (TPD) are investigating a shooting in Toledo Sunday morning that injured one person.

TPD officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the corner of Hill Avenue and S. Reynolds Road.

Officers told 13 Action News one adult male was shot and transported to the hospital for medical care. No details on the victim’s condition were given at this time.

Officers also say they have not identified a suspect in the shooting and it remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as new developments arise.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

