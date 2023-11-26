13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

OSU and Michigan fans celebrate rivalry game in local bar

We saw fans on both sides of the border filling seats in bars and restaurants to watch the game. Buckeye and Wolverine fans came in strong numbers to see the ga
By Jada Respress
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -We saw fans on both sides of the border filling seats in bars and restaurants to watch the game. Buckeye and Wolverine fans came in strong numbers to see the game with attitudes just as strong.

The Paten family comes to Dale’s bar in Maumee every weekend and this was no different, seeing bartender Erinn Shiveley dressing in scarlet and gray ready to see the Buckeye’s play.

“It’s a lot of fun it becomes a little family here so like I said win or lose we’re still having a good time,” Shiveley said.

The Lenartz family made a stop by Sidelines bar in Lambertville to cheer on the Wolverines dressed in their maze and blue letting people know that Ohio State will not be undefeated anymore.

“I’m ready to see Ryan Day cry today.” Jake Lenartz said.

Bars on both sides of the border were full of cheer, dancing, and food.

Talks of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy came up from fans knowing he’s a key player on the team. Ohio State fan Noah Patten said,”I got to give props to McCarthy. I was telling a friend the other day we may be in trouble until he leaves.”

Michigan fan Teri Lenartz said, “I’m feeling good about J.J.”

“I’m glad to see he’s healthy today. He’s using his feet.” Jake Lenartz said,

The game brought out hundreds today and the atmosphere reflected that comradery, support, and family.

Let us know what you thought of the game. Head over to our Facebook page and share your comments on posts with more photos from Ann Harbor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say

Latest News

The game brought out hundreds today and the atmosphere reflected that comradery, support, and...
OSU and Michigan fans celebrate rivalry game in local bar
A sign promotes Small Business Saturday at Finch and Fern Book Co., a local book store in...
Small Business Saturday: “We need those sales just to get by”
Small Business Saturday: “We need those sales just to get by”
Small Business Saturday: “We need those sales just to get by”
Officers with TPD say one person was shot Sunday morning in Toledo.
One person killed in Toledo shooting Sunday morning, police say