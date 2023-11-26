OSU and Michigan fans celebrate rivalry game in local bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -We saw fans on both sides of the border filling seats in bars and restaurants to watch the game. Buckeye and Wolverine fans came in strong numbers to see the game with attitudes just as strong.

The Paten family comes to Dale’s bar in Maumee every weekend and this was no different, seeing bartender Erinn Shiveley dressing in scarlet and gray ready to see the Buckeye’s play.

“It’s a lot of fun it becomes a little family here so like I said win or lose we’re still having a good time,” Shiveley said.

The Lenartz family made a stop by Sidelines bar in Lambertville to cheer on the Wolverines dressed in their maze and blue letting people know that Ohio State will not be undefeated anymore.

“I’m ready to see Ryan Day cry today.” Jake Lenartz said.

Bars on both sides of the border were full of cheer, dancing, and food.

Talks of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy came up from fans knowing he’s a key player on the team. Ohio State fan Noah Patten said,”I got to give props to McCarthy. I was telling a friend the other day we may be in trouble until he leaves.”

Michigan fan Teri Lenartz said, “I’m feeling good about J.J.”

“I’m glad to see he’s healthy today. He’s using his feet.” Jake Lenartz said,

The game brought out hundreds today and the atmosphere reflected that comradery, support, and family.

Let us know what you thought of the game. Head over to our Facebook page and share your comments on posts with more photos from Ann Harbor.

