Small Business Saturday: “We need those sales just to get by”

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Small Business Saturday is a big push for local businesses, no matter whether they are new or established.

Toledo Lamp Company is a little bit of both. Mitchell Antesky, the company’s co-owner, said they were at their downtown Toledo location for three years. Toledo Lamp Company moved to Sylvania two months ago.

“We’re still a little bit in the being discovered stage at this point,” Antesky said. He continued to say he hopes that Small Business Saturday, Artist Sunday and Cyber Monday will be a good weekend for small business sales.

He said that every sale made at a small business makes a greater impact than people may realize.

“Our small business sales directly reflect getting to pay the rent this month,” Antesky said. “Getting to buy more product so that there’s more to serve, and marketing, advertising costs that skyrocket every year. We need those sales just to get by.”

The Ohio State and Michigan University game fell on Small Business Saturday, but some business owners said it had minimal impact on sales.

“Today’s been pretty good actually,” said Katie Gilliland, the owner of Finch and Fern Book Co. on Small Business Saturday. “I was real busy this morning until that football game happened and then it kinda died down a little bit but it picked back up right after, so it’s been a good day.”

Gilliland said she’s been promoting Small Business Saturday and encouraging customers to support local businesses in any way they can, on social media, through word of mouth, and supporting through sales.

Antesky said that he always encourages people to shop local through Toledo Lamp Company’s social media pages.

“Support local and support small,” Antesky said. “Every single social media post that I make, I always hashtag those because shopping local and shopping small is so important to the community.”

Antesky and Gilliland said they are grateful for the community support from Sylvania customers, and their fellow businesses.

