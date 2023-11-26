13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving

By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:42 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A deer got caught in a Maine store on Thanksgiving, and it was all caught on video.

Police say they responded to an alarm call around 1 p.m. Thursday at a store in Rockland. When they arrived, they found a glass front window smashed out and items knocked over inside, WABI reports.

Police secured the entry and exit points before beginning their search of the building for a burglar(s), who were suspected to be inside the store.

Instead, officers were met with quite a surprise. The intruder turned out to be a white tail deer, possibly trying to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping.

The animal left the store on its own and was not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say

Latest News

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm
Producers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft arrive at the premiere of "Land of the Lost," at...
Marty Krofft, producer of colorful 1970s children’s TV shows, dies at 86