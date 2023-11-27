13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

11/26: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

A very wintry start this week with cold, snow, and a biting wind.
11/26: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Watch for slick spots Monday morning. Otherwise, it’ll be a cold and windy day with temps falling through the 20s and wind chills in the teens. A few snow showers and flurries are likely. More snow showers are likely from Monday night into Tuesday morning, with an additional dusting to 1/2″ possible. Also, still cold and windy with lows in the low 20s but feeling closer to 10. Some sunshine Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s. Frigid Wednesday morning with wind chills again down near 10, but the afternoon will be warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs near 40, thanks to a southwest breeze. Increasing clouds Thursday and breezy with highs in the mid-40s. Some rain arrives Thursday evening and continues through Friday, when highs will again be in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low 40s. More rain possible next Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Douglas and Monroe.
1 killed, 3 others hurt after police chase ends in crash in Toledo, police say

Latest News

11/26: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast
11/26: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
The rain/snow mix swings in late morning. Those in SE Michigan, particularly Hillsdale, could...
11/26: Erin’s Sunday Forecast
The rain/snow mix swings in late morning. Those in SE Michigan, particularly Hillsdale, could...
11/26: Erin's Sunday Forecast
An inch of slushy snow northwest of Toledo tomorrow, and a cold rain on tap for everyone else....
11/25: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast