11/26: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Watch for slick spots Monday morning. Otherwise, it’ll be a cold and windy day with temps falling through the 20s and wind chills in the teens. A few snow showers and flurries are likely. More snow showers are likely from Monday night into Tuesday morning, with an additional dusting to 1/2″ possible. Also, still cold and windy with lows in the low 20s but feeling closer to 10. Some sunshine Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 20s. Frigid Wednesday morning with wind chills again down near 10, but the afternoon will be warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs near 40, thanks to a southwest breeze. Increasing clouds Thursday and breezy with highs in the mid-40s. Some rain arrives Thursday evening and continues through Friday, when highs will again be in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low 40s. More rain possible next Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.