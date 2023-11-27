13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

11/27: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

Single-digit wind chills and sticking snowflakes on the way
Some flurries can be seen in northern counties, but we are all feeling the chill with single digit wind chills in the coming day.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today features some snowflakes for northern counties and plenty of clouds for everyone else. Temperatures hover around the freezing point for most of us, but wind chills in the teens make it feel extra bitter. Gusts up to 30 mph can be seen across the area. Tomorrow is a very similar picture, with an organized band of lake-effect snow trekking through the viewing area from 5-6am. Prepare for around 1/2″ of snow to stick to the ground with this. Once we get through this, Tuesday will be cloudy and cold with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills dropping to single digits away from the lakeshore. On the other side of this winter blast, temperatures return to something a little more normal in the 40s, with our next chance for rain arriving Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm

Latest News

Some flurries can be seen in northern counties, but we are all feeling the chill with single...
11/27: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast
Cold & Windy Today, Snow Showers Tonight, Mild Late Week
November 27th Weather Forecast
November 27th Weather Forecast
11/26: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
11/26: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast