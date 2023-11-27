11/27: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

Today features some snowflakes for northern counties and plenty of clouds for everyone else. Temperatures hover around the freezing point for most of us, but wind chills in the teens make it feel extra bitter. Gusts up to 30 mph can be seen across the area. Tomorrow is a very similar picture, with an organized band of lake-effect snow trekking through the viewing area from 5-6am. Prepare for around 1/2″ of snow to stick to the ground with this. Once we get through this, Tuesday will be cloudy and cold with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills dropping to single digits away from the lakeshore. On the other side of this winter blast, temperatures return to something a little more normal in the 40s, with our next chance for rain arriving Thursday evening.

