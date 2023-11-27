13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

11/27/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

11/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Cold and breezy, snow showers likely, up to 1/2″ of accumulation, lows in the lower 20s with wind chills dipping into the upper single digits. TUESDAY: AM snow showers, another dusting of snow expected, mostly to partly cloudy, cold and breezy, highs near 30 with wind chills in the teens. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, not as cold, highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm

Latest News

11/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/27/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Some flurries can be seen in northern counties, but we are all feeling the chill with single...
11/27: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast
Some flurries can be seen in northern counties, but we are all feeling the chill with single...
11/27: Erin's Monday Noon Forecast
Cold & Windy Today, Snow Showers Tonight, Mild Late Week
November 27th Weather Forecast