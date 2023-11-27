13abc Marketplace
5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency

A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child was riding in collided with a police pickup responding to an emergency situation on Saturday.(Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A child died over the weekend after the car in which she was riding in collided with a police pickup truck that was responding to an emergency.

The crash happened at about 9:58 p.m. Saturday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said.

A sergeant from the Auburndale Police Department was responding in a marked 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, with lights and sirens in emergency mode, to help a Polk County deputy involved in a physical altercation with a suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

A blue 2016 Kia sedan had been stopped at an intersection for a red light.

Witnesses said that when the light changed to green for northbound lanes, traffic remained stopped for the approaching police vehicle.

The driver of the Kia told detectives that she heard the sirens but began to drive the car into the intersection because the vehicle next to her had moved forward.

The Kia crossed into the path of the police truck, and the two vehicles collided.

The police sergeant was not injured, but the Kia driver was taken to a hospital, where she was treated for a broken wrist.

The child riding in the rear seat was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, but seat belt usage by the child is still being investigated, officials said.

Authorities said no criminal charges are anticipated, and the investigation is ongoing.

In Florida, state law requires children age 5 and younger to be “secured properly in a crash-tested, federally approved child restraint device,” according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

