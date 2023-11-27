13abc Marketplace
Breaking Down the Bud: Will recreational marijuana in Ohio cause a spike in car crashes?

By Gabby Hart
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Ohio, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on road safety.

Research suggests that states that have legalized recreational marijuana have seen an increase in car crashes.

A study conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that states with legal recreational marijuana experienced an overall 5.8% increase in injury crashes and a 4.1% increase in fatal crashes.

The study also found that the risk of a crash was highest in the first two hours after using marijuana.

Another study, conducted by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), found an increase in collision insurance claims in Colorado, Washington, and Nevada after recreational marijuana became legal.

However, the study also found that collision claims decreased in Oregon after legalization.

However, a separate IIHS study indicated that injured drivers who tested positive for marijuana alone were not more likely to be involved in crashes than those who had not consumed cannabis.

While these studies suggest that there may be a link between recreational marijuana use and car crashes, it is important to note that they do not prove causation.

More research is needed to determine the full impact of marijuana legalization on road safety.

In addition to the potential increase in car crashes, there are also concerns about how law enforcement will be able to determine if someone is driving while high.

Unlike alcohol, there is no roadside test for marijuana impairment. This makes it more difficult for police to identify and arrest drugged drivers.

19 News will be digging into this subject as our “Breaking Down the Bud” series continues.

