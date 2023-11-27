13abc Marketplace
City of Toledo receives state grant to help combat lead poisoning

The funding will be used to support the lead housing registry, community education, outreach initiatives and equipment and tracking software.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced it has received a $1.05 million state grant the assist with their efforts in combatting lead poisoning.

The City says the Lead Safe Housing Fund Community Primary Prevention Grant, which is provided by the Ohio Department of Health, allows Toledo to strengthen its ongoing initiatives to fight lead poisoning.

“Lead exposure, even the smallest amount, can cause serious health issues. It is 100% preventable through education, testing and the removal of lead hazards from homes before anyone is exposed,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “We are grateful to the Ohio Department of Health for this grant. We will not stop the battle against lead until it is completely eradicated.”

The funding will be used to support the lead housing registry, community education, outreach initiatives and equipment and tracking software. According to the City, about $500,000 will be earmarked for grants to help approximately 50 units identified as having lead.

“The City of Toledo and its partners remain committed to the goal of eliminating childhood lead poisoning,” said Monica Smith, lead safe coordinator. “This grant will allow us to create an opportunity for property owners to invest in their properties, which in turn is an investment in our children.”

For more information on lead safety, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

