Coats for Christmas, collects, cleans, and distributes free coats during the holidays in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a cherished annual event that pairs the needy with coats, hats, and gloves this holiday season in Findlay.

Coats for Christmas has handed out tens of thousands of coats since its inception over 35 years ago, and as temperatures drop, it’s a friendly reminder that volunteers are looking for donations.

Rich Kramer, president of City Uniforms and Linen, is carrying on a holiday tradition that his father Paul Kramer started in 1987.

“My dad had just purchased City Dry Cleaning from his parents, so he’s a new business owner and he wanted to do something great for his community, wanted to give back to his community, so this is a program he kicked off. The first year, I think our collection period was for three weeks and he collected about 15,000 coats,” Rich Kramer said.

That program is now known as Coats for Christmas, collecting thousands of coats each year.

“This is an ongoing, long-standing tradition in the Findlay, Hancock community, and in fact, we reached out of Hancock County in the last couple years, we cover several counties, we have people coming as far as Allen County and some even from Toledo to grab coats in Hancock County,” event chair Missy Larocco said.

Larocco, with Hancock Leadership Alumni Association, which now takes the lead on the program, said the collection process has just started.

“The 27th of November through this Friday, December 1st, people can collect and donate their used coats. There are several collection sites, they’re all over the city and county schools, also the public, the mall,” Larocco added.

Once the collection has ended, Rich Kramer steps in.

“So, the main thing is obviously we’re getting used coats from folks, their being sanitized, they’re hygienically cleaned, and they are ready to be distributed to people that need them, a lot of coats, we probably collect about 2,00 to 2,500 a year on average,” Rich Kramer said.

The coat giveaway will happen on Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10, at the YMCA East Branch in Findlay, located at 1400 Manor Hill Road in Findlay.

“It’s adults, kids, anybody in need, teenagers, anybody who needs a coat can come get a coat, there’s no income guidelines, there’s no restrictions, you need a coat, come get a coat,” Larocco said. “If you need to get a coat for your grandkid, come get a coat for your grandkid.”

