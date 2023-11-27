13abc Marketplace
Coroner releases new details about Toledo double murder suspect found dead in Cincinnati

Jorenzo Phillips
Jorenzo Phillips(WTVG)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the cause of death of a Toledo double-murder suspect whose body was found in Cincinnati last week, on Thanksgiving Day.

Jorenzo Phillips, 19, died Thursday in an apparent suicide by gunshot in an apartment on Clanora Drive in West Price Hill, coroner’s officials tell FOX19 NOW.

Phillips had a warrant out for his arrest following the deaths of Kejuan Richardson and Jae’Juan Reid in Toledo, WTVG reported last week, citing Toledo police.

The victims, both of whom were 21-year-old men, were found with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car at Rosedale and Bluff on Nov. 14, according to a news release on Toledo police’s website.

Richardson and Reid were taken to Toledo Hospital, where they later died, the release states.

