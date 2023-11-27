13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Couple and their 2 dogs killed in plane crash Sunday morning

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday morning involving an Indiana couple. (SOURCE: WPTA)
By WPTA Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Michigan State Police is investigating a plane crash that happened Sunday morning, killing a couple from Indiana and their two dogs.

Michigan State troopers received reports of the plane crash around 10 a.m. Police said a fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed after takeoff from the Mason County Airport.

Allison Wheaton, 43, and Randy Strebig, 60, and their two dogs were killed in the crash. Authorities said they were visiting family in the Ludington area.

Allison Wheaton, 43, and Randy Strebig, 60, and their two dogs were killed in the crash.
Allison Wheaton, 43, and Randy Strebig, 60, and their two dogs were killed in the crash. (Bill Eyster)

The couple was known by many in the Lake James community, and Strebig was the founder of Strebig Construction in Fort Wayne, a residential remodeling, roofing and concrete business.

Leaders with International Seaplane Fly-in in Maine shared a heartfelt message about the couple’s death, saying they were beloved members of the fly-in community.

“They were also known for being kind, compassionate, and charitable individuals who were always willing to jump in at a moment’s notice to get things done,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.

At this time, police are not sure what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm

Latest News

FILE - Google logos are shown when searched on Google in New York, Sept. 11, 2023. Google will...
Google will start deleting ‘inactive’ accounts in December. Here’s what you need to know
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Massachusetts State Police on the tarmac...
Biden to convene new supply chain council and announce 30 steps to strengthen US logistics
Three ways to save this holiday season
Police say the suspect crashed into a porch down the road from the woman’s residence the...
Woman finds suspect on porch hours after he crashed a stolen vehicle in police chase