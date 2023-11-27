Judge agrees to lowers bond for Dale Warner

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A judge agreed to lower bond Monday for a Lenawee County man now charged with killing his wife more than two years after her disappearance.

Dale Warner is facing criminal charges including Murder and Tampering with Evidence in the disappearance and death of his wife, Dee Warner. Dee was last seen in April of 2021 and her body has yet to be found, investigators say. Dale was arrested last week on Nov. 21 and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

A judge originally set his bond at $20 million during his arraignment on Nov. 22. On Monday, the judge lowered his bond to $10 million on the murder charge and $5 million on the tampering with evidence charge. He can be released if he posts 10%, but would be subjected to GPS monitoring. The judge also ordered him to release his passport.

On Sunday, Dee’s friends and family gathered at the old courthouse steps for the first Justice for Dee rally since charges were filed in the case. Gregg Hardy, Dee’s brother, said they believe continued community support and perseverance is what kept the case from turning cold.

“It’s keeping it out in front of the public, and also having someone with enough personal fortitude not to be intimidated by the authorities and to go right to them and face them,” Hardy said.

Even after being tough on law enforcement, Hardy thanked investigators for their efforts that led to the arrest.

Investigators said they will continue to pursue leads and tips pertaining to this investigation. If you have any information, you can contact the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500. You do not have to leave your name.

