‘Justice for Dee’ rallies for first time since major break in the case

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The snow was coming down in Adrian, Michigan as dozens of community members showed up for the latest Justice for Dee rally on Sunday. It was the first rally since Dee’s husband Dale Warner was arrested and charged with murder in connection with Dee’s disappearance.

A large crowd gathered in front of the old courthouse to show their continued support for Justice for Dee.

“The loyalty of these people is beyond anything that you can talk about,” said Gregg Hardy, Dee’s brother. “They aren’t just people, as I’ve said before, that were close friends of Dee’s. These are good people who just come forward because of the goodness in their heart.”

Family members and close friends stood at the top of the courthouse steps, some saying they were giving different speeches than what they originally prepared for the event. The rally was organized to demand action from the Lenawee County judicial system, according to the event page.

Hardy said that continued community support and perseverance is what kept the case from turning cold.

“It’s keeping it out in front of the public, and also having someone with enough personal fortitude not to be intimidated by the authorities and to go right to them and face them,” Hardy said.

Hardy himself has that fortitude. Michael McFarland, an attorney ad litem for Dee’s estate, described Hardy as the bulldog of the family. He never gave up on his sister’s case and was not afraid to confront authority through the investigation.

“If you asked some of these people, they say that I wasn’t as nice as I should’ve been maybe, but listen, it’s my sister,” Hardy said. “And if it was their sister or their brother, they might’ve been not so nice sometimes anyway, particularly when it looked like it was dying off, it was not going anywhere.”

Even after being tough on law enforcement, Hardy thanked them for their efforts, including Michigan State Police, who took the lead on the investigation from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

“The State Police did a fantastic job,” said Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier. “And they did have the resources that we didn’t have.”

The sheriff said he’s been in constant contact with Hardy throughout the case and that Hardy will be the first to know when there are updates with Dale Warner’s status.

“My first phone call will be to him so that he could let the family know because it’s important. It’s important for all families and all victims,” Bevier said.

Hardy said that after the case is complete, he is interested in working with other families who are facing cold cases.

Until then, the next step is Dale Warner’s bond hearing. Warner is in the Lenawee County Jail with a $20 million bond. Monday he will have a hearing to see whether that bond should be lowered.

