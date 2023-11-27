13abc Marketplace
Nature’s Nursery to hold donation drop-in, open house on Giving Tuesday

According to organizers, the fundraising goal for the day is $10,000.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursey will be accepting donations at it’s drop-in, open house event on Giving Tuesday.

On Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nature’s Nursery says the public is invited to stop by the facility, located at 7541 Dutch Road in Waterville, and drop off monetary or supply donations. The public will also get to meet the education animals, see the new facility, shop merchandise and learn more about Nature’s Nursery.

Nature’s Nursery will also be live on Facebook throughout the day to introduce different education animals while also showing wildlife rehab care videos.

The following is a list of supply donations that will be accepted:

  • Cleaning supplies
  • Paper towels
  • Woodchip pet bedding
  • Piddle pads
  • Gift cards to grocery stores/general stores

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that was first created in 2012 as a day to encourage people to support the non-profits in their communities that are making a difference.

