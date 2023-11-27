Nature’s Nursery to hold donation drop-in, open house on Giving Tuesday

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursey will be accepting donations at it’s drop-in, open house event on Giving Tuesday.

On Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nature’s Nursery says the public is invited to stop by the facility, located at 7541 Dutch Road in Waterville, and drop off monetary or supply donations. The public will also get to meet the education animals, see the new facility, shop merchandise and learn more about Nature’s Nursery.

According to organizers, the fundraising goal for the day is $10,000.

Nature’s Nursery will also be live on Facebook throughout the day to introduce different education animals while also showing wildlife rehab care videos.

The following is a list of supply donations that will be accepted:

Cleaning supplies

Paper towels

Woodchip pet bedding

Piddle pads

Gift cards to grocery stores/general stores

Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that was first created in 2012 as a day to encourage people to support the non-profits in their communities that are making a difference.

