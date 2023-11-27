November 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold and windy both today and tomorrow. Temperatures should drop into the upper 20s today with a few flurries at times. Lake-effect snow showers are likely tonight with about a half inch expected. The wind chill may drop into the single digits to start the day Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 20s for the afternoon. Wednesday will bring some late day sunshine with a high near 40. Thursday through Sunday will bring highs in the middle to upper 40s. Rain is possible Thursday night into Friday. There is another chance of rain Sunday night into Monday. Highs are expected to be around or above 50 next Monday.

