13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

November 27th Weather Forecast

Cold & Windy Today, Snow Showers Tonight, Mild Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold and windy both today and tomorrow. Temperatures should drop into the upper 20s today with a few flurries at times. Lake-effect snow showers are likely tonight with about a half inch expected. The wind chill may drop into the single digits to start the day Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 20s for the afternoon. Wednesday will bring some late day sunshine with a high near 40. Thursday through Sunday will bring highs in the middle to upper 40s. Rain is possible Thursday night into Friday. There is another chance of rain Sunday night into Monday. Highs are expected to be around or above 50 next Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm

Latest News

November 27th Weather Forecast
11/26: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
11/26: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
11/26: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
11/26: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
11/26: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast
11/26: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast