Police looking for damaged red Ford Explorer in Monroe hit-and-run

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Officers from the Monroe Public Safety Department were dispatched to the intersection of S. Telegraph Rd. and S. Custer Rd. at 9:39 p.m. on report of a car vs. bicyclist traffic crash.

A 26-year-old male was crossing S. Telegraph Rd. westbound on an electric bicycle.

Based off witness interviews, the dark red 2006-2010 Ford Explorer that hit him had a green light, but did not stop after the crash.

The vehicle in question is expected to have front-end damage and missing the driver-side front fog lamp lens.

If you have any information regarding this traffic crash investigation please contact:Officer Michelle Villanueva (734) 243-7500 x7587 or Sergeant Chris Nelson (734) 243-7500 x7563.

