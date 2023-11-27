13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Police looking for damaged red Ford Explorer in Monroe hit-and-run

(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car Saturday night.

Officers from the Monroe Public Safety Department were dispatched to the intersection of S. Telegraph Rd. and S. Custer Rd. at 9:39 p.m. on report of a car vs. bicyclist traffic crash.

A 26-year-old male was crossing S. Telegraph Rd. westbound on an electric bicycle. 

Based off witness interviews, the dark red 2006-2010 Ford Explorer that hit him had a green light, but did not stop after the crash.

The vehicle in question is expected to have front-end damage and missing the driver-side front fog lamp lens.

If you have any information regarding this traffic crash investigation please contact:Officer Michelle Villanueva (734) 243-7500 x7587 or Sergeant Chris Nelson (734) 243-7500 x7563.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing his...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm

Latest News

‘Justice for Dee’ rallies for first time since major break in the case
‘Justice for Dee’ rallies for first time since major break in the case
‘Justice for Dee’ rallies for first time since major break in the case
‘Justice for Dee’ rallies for first time since major break in the case
Meteorologist Ross Ellet in the First Warning Weather center
Tracking sticking snow tonight & cold
November 27th Weather Forecast