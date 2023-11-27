Police: Postal service worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo USPS worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint as a ploy to get out of work, according to police.

Investigators said Cody James Reardon, 20, made the claims Saturday.

Several crews responded to the call due to the nature of the allegations, along with a United States Postal Inspection Service Inspector, “in search of the suspect that did not exist,” police said in court documents.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Reardon walking from his USPS van, looking around, and then throwing a set of federal USPS keys into a yard, investigators said.

Police said their investigation revealed the claims were “a ploy in order to get time off of work.”

Reardon faces a fifth-degree felony charge of making false alarms - law enforcement agency.

Cody Reardon (Lucas County Jail)

