SAPC to hold holiday event at Homecoming Park for Springfield community
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFILED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Area Prevention Coalition and Springfield Township have announced they will be hosting a festive holiday event for the entire Springfield community in December.
The event will take place on Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Homecoming Park located at 7807 Angola Road.
According to SAPC, the free, family-family friendly event will feature the following:
- Real reindeer
- Attendees will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with a real reindeer.
- Light display
- The light display with transform the event venue into a winter wonderland, creating a picturesque backdrop for the festivities.
- Christmas train rides
- The train will take attendees on a journey around the event grounds, providing a whimsical experience for children and adults.
- Princess and superhero meet-and-greets
- Crafts
- Starbucks hot cocoa bar and coffee
For more information, contact SAPC at springfieldcoalitionoutreach@gmail.com.
