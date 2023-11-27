13abc Marketplace
SAPC to hold holiday event at Homecoming Park for Springfield community

The event will take place on Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Homecoming Park located at 7807...
By Jake Pietrasz
Nov. 27, 2023
SPRINGFILED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Area Prevention Coalition and Springfield Township have announced they will be hosting a festive holiday event for the entire Springfield community in December.

The event will take place on Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Homecoming Park located at 7807 Angola Road.

According to SAPC, the free, family-family friendly event will feature the following:

  • Real reindeer
    • Attendees will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with a real reindeer.
  • Light display
    • The light display with transform the event venue into a winter wonderland, creating a picturesque backdrop for the festivities.
  • Christmas train rides
    • The train will take attendees on a journey around the event grounds, providing a whimsical experience for children and adults.
  • Princess and superhero meet-and-greets
  • Crafts
  • Starbucks hot cocoa bar and coffee

For more information, contact SAPC at springfieldcoalitionoutreach@gmail.com.

