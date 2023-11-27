13abc Marketplace
Contests
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Second man arrested in shooting that killed man, injured woman

Kijuan Tarver, 20, is facing Murder and Felonious Assault charges in a shooting that killed...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman in September.

Toledo Police say Kijuan Tarver, 20, was arrested on Murder and Felonious Assault charges on Monday. He’s charged in the shooting that killed James Miller, 37, and injured a 34-year-old woman.

He’s the second man arrested in the case. Authorities previously arrested Daiqjuan Smith, 21.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Blue Rock Court on September 23, 2023. First responders found Miller suffering from at least one gunshot wound and took him to an area hospital where he later died. Officers say a second shooting victim, a 34-year-old woman, was found near Airport and Byrne. She was treated on scene and taken to an area hospital where she was stabilized.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police issued an arrest warrant for Jorenzo Phillips, 19, on Nov. 21 in connection to the...
Toledo double murder suspect found dead
Joshua Brown, 18, is facing a Reckless Homicide charge after allegedly shooting and killing...
Bond set for Toledo man accused of fatally shooting his mother
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Husband arrested for alleged murder of missing Lenawee County woman
Dale Warner mugshot
Dale Warner charged with the murder of Dee Ann Warner
FILE - Chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm in Iowa (AP Photo/Charlie...
1.35 million chickens slaughtered on Ohio egg farm

Latest News

The weekend events will begin on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.
Holiday lighting experience, Kris Kringle Markt to take place in downtown Tiffin this weekend
We're back after Eric and Ella's cookies have come out of the oven, and we get a bit of a...
So Nice Ella And Eric Did It Twice!
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Trial dates set for several charged in kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens case
Police say the suspect crashed into a porch down the road from the woman’s residence the...
Woman finds suspect on porch hours after he crashed a stolen vehicle in police chase