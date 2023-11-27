Second man arrested in shooting that killed man, injured woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman in September.

Toledo Police say Kijuan Tarver, 20, was arrested on Murder and Felonious Assault charges on Monday. He’s charged in the shooting that killed James Miller, 37, and injured a 34-year-old woman.

He’s the second man arrested in the case. Authorities previously arrested Daiqjuan Smith, 21.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Blue Rock Court on September 23, 2023. First responders found Miller suffering from at least one gunshot wound and took him to an area hospital where he later died. Officers say a second shooting victim, a 34-year-old woman, was found near Airport and Byrne. She was treated on scene and taken to an area hospital where she was stabilized.

